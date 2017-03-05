70 workers trapped and 2 dead as 11-storey under construction building collapses in Chennai

2 persons are killed and at least 70 were trapped in debris as per the latest reports. The building was thought to collapsed due to the heavy rain on Saturday evening that took place around 5 PM.

The deceased was identified as Maruthu Pandian of Madurai, the body was sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

A 11-storey building under construction collapsed in Mugalivakkam near Porur in the western suburb in Chennai. 100 workers are thought to be trapped under the debris. Fire and rescue officials have started the work at the place where the incident took place.

12 fire tenders and 100 personnel are involved in the rescue work. All the trapped workers belongs to Bihar and Odisha states. 2 workers are saved by the rescue team.

As per the fire and rescue services joint director S Vijayasekar “”11 floors seem to have been completed so far. The building collapsed suddenly according to statement of eyewitnesses,”.

Ambulances, doctors and paramedical personnel have arrived to the spot.

The rescue work is going on at the 11-storey Trust Heights building which got collapsed on Saturday evening. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha is monitoring the rescue work by talking with the officials and getting the information from time to time.

Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalitha expressed shock over the incident and and ordered the police to take the necessary action against the people who are responsible for the incident.

As per her instructions, animal husbandry minister T K M Chinnaya, Revenue administration commissioner T S Sridhar, Chennai police commissioner S George, Kancheepuram district collector K Baskaran have rushed to the spot.

“Based on my directions, teams from the National Disaster Rescue Force have moved to the spot to speed up rescue operations. Technical members and machineries from highways, public works, metro rail and Chennai Corporation have been sent to provide adequate support for rescue operations. Necessary lighting facilities have been arranged to continue rescue operations at night hours,” she added.